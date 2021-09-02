Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 18:30 IST
IRB Infra wins highways project order in Tamil Nadu
New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRB) on Thursday said the company has won the bid for the construction of six lanes of 20 km Pondavakkam to Kannigaipair stretch on the upcoming Chittoor–Thachur Highways in Tamil Nadu at a cost outlay of Rs 909 crore.

The company in a statement said the project is under Package-IV and is a part of India's ambitious Bharatmala Pariyojana.

Upon award of this project, the company's order book will stand at Rs 14,189 crores, IRB Infrastructure added.

According to the company statement, the concession will comprise 730 days for construction and 15 years operations and maintenance rights thereafter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

