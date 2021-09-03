Biden approves New Jersey emergency declaration after heavy rain, flooding
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden declared that an emergency exists in the state of New Jersey and ordered federal assistance to supplement local response efforts due to conditions resulting from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
"The President's action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts", the White House said in a statement late on Thursday.
Flash flooding killed at least 44 people in four Northeastern states, including New Jersey, as remnants of Hurricane Ida unleashed torrential rains.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S. will limit some Chinese passenger air carriers to 40% capacity -order
U.S. appeals court upholds Texas ban on second-trimester abortion procedure
FAA says U.S. carriers can operate Kabul evacuation flights with DOD approval
FAA says U.S. carriers can operate Kabul evacuation flights with DOD approval
U.S. appeals court upholds Texas ban on second-trimester abortion procedure