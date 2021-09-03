Left Menu

MP: Bandhavgarh tigress found dumped in well with stones tied to carcass

A 14-year-old tigress was found dumped in a well located in the buffer zone of the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve BTR in Madhya Pradeshs Umaria district with two heavy stones tied to the carcass to weigh it down, an official said on Friday.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 03-09-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 16:07 IST
MP: Bandhavgarh tigress found dumped in well with stones tied to carcass
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 14-year-old tigress was found dumped in a well located in the buffer zone of the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district with two heavy stones tied to the carcass to weigh it down, an official said on Friday. It is a suspected case of poaching as two injury marks were found on the face of the dead tigress- T-32 - BTR's field director Vincent Raheem told PTI.

''The carcass of the tigress was found weighed down with two big stones in the well last week. Of the two injury marks on her face, one appears to be made using a sharp weapon, like an ax,'' he said.

When asked about the tigress's post-mortem report, he said it did not specify any particular reason behind the death. ''We have sent the viscera for a test. We are carrying out a thorough probe into the big cat's death. Those responsible for it will not be spared,'' he added. According to the people living close to the tiger reserve, T-32 was a center of attention.

The tigress was 14 years old and had given birth to several cubs in five litters, Raheem said.

However, he said he did not have exact information about how many offspring of this tigress was in the BTR now. The Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) is spread over an area of 1,536.93 sq km and there are 104 adult tigers in the reserve as per an animal count, Raheem said.

It is one of the densely populated habitats of tigers in the country, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021