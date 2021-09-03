Left Menu

1 killed, 21 injured as truck hits bus in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

Six critically injured people were shifted to a hospital in Baripada where one of them succumbed to his injuries, Bangriposhi police station inspector Sanjay Parida said.The deceased was identified as Bhusan Rana, a resident of Gopiballavpur in West Bengals Jhargram district.

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 03-09-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 20:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old man died and 21 passengers were injured when a bus was hit by a truck in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Friday, police said.

The bus, which was going to Keonjhar from Baripada, was hit by a West Bengal-bound iron-ore-loaded truck on the Kolkata-Mumbai national highway near Bangriposhi, police said.

Fire brigade personnel rescued those injured. Six critically injured people were shifted to a hospital in Baripada where one of them succumbed to his injuries, Bangriposhi police station inspector Sanjay Parida said.

The deceased was identified as Bhusan Rana, a resident of Gopiballavpur in West Bengal's Jhargram district. The rest of the injured persons were treated at the Bangriposhi community health centre, Parida added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

