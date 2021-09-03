New Delhi station redevelopment: Baijal asks DDA, other depts to facilitate clearances

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday advised the DDA, police and other associated departments to proactively facilitate approvals and clearances for timely implementation of the New Delhi station redevelopment project. He said this during a meeting of the 'apex committee' on this project.

Meanwhile, sources said, nine agencies have been shortlisted for the project, and the target for floating Request for Proposal (RFP) has been revised to end of October.

New Delhi Railway Station Redevelopment is a flagship project of the RLDA (Railway Land Development Authority), and the first to be undertaken on the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) concept in Delhi-NCR.

It will be redeveloped into a world-class station in line with global standards with dome-shaped terminal buildings and two arrival and departure areas at the concourse level, officials had earlier said.

It will also have two multi-modal transport hubs on every side, 40-floor high-rise twin towers (with hotel, offices and retail at podium) and pedestrian boulevard with high-street shopping outlets, they had said.

RLDA is the approving authority for the Master Plan.

To expedite the approvals and clearances, an Apex Committee under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has also been constituted.

''Chaired the 5th meeting of the Apex Committee to oversee & facilitate the 'Redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station' under the TOD policy,'' the L-G tweeted earlier in the day.

Officials of the DDA, Delhi Police and other departments concerned were advised to proactively facilitate approvals and clearances as required for timely implementation of the project, he said.

Sources said, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, New Delhi Municipal Council, Delhi Jal Board, Airports Authority of India, and the Public Works Department have give the NOCs, while the same is awaited from the the city traffic police, while permission for tree cutting applied for in the forest department.

The meeting was attended by CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, Vice-Chairman of DDA Anurag Jain, the VC of RLDA, and senior officers of stakeholder organisations.

''Status of the project including grant of NOCs by various departments and preparation of Influence Zone Plans (IZP) was reviewed,'' the L-G tweeted.

''While appreciating the progress made so far advised the officials to make adequate provision for vertical greens, recycling of waste water for non-potable purposes, besides ensuring seamless intermodal mobility and pedestrian friendly pathways,'' he added.

This redevelopment project offers multiple revenue streams to the developer, including revenue from real estate rights and is slated to be completed in around four years.

It will incur capital expenditure at around USD 680 million and will be developed on a Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer (DBFOT) model.

The station is strategically located in the heart of Delhi and has proximity to Connaught Place, Delhi's prime commercial hub.

Pedestrian movement, cycle tracks, and green tracks have been integrated into the proposed redevelopment plan.

The station will be connected to the IGI Airport through the Airport Express Line of the metro, and with Delhi-NCR via the Yellow Line of Delhi Metro. DTC bus stops lie on both sides of the station.

