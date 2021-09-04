Rains lash parts of Delhi

Left Menu

The India Meteorological Department IMD had issued a yellow alert for Delhi for Saturday, predicting light rain or thundershowers. The city on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 26.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, the IMD said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 15:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rains lashed parts of the national capital on Saturday afternoon bringing the mercury down. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert for Delhi for Saturday, predicting light rain or thundershowers. Rains were witnessed in the northeast, north and central parts of Delhi. The city on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 26.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, the IMD said. The city recorded 0.7 mm of rain in the last 24 hours. The relative humidity was 88 per cent, it said. The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 33 degrees Celsius. With an AQI of 67, the air quality was in the 'satisfactory' category, the real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board at 9.05 am showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

