Left Menu

More Mathura villages report dengue-like fever

At least four more villages in the district have reported dengue-like fever even though no death was recorded, official said Sunday. He said 384 samples have been taken in Daghenta village and 40 people have been diagnosed with Leptospirosis.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 05-09-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 23:52 IST
More Mathura villages report dengue-like fever
  • Country:
  • India

At least four more villages in the district have reported dengue-like fever even though no death was recorded, official said Sunday. Dr. Bhudeo Singh, the in-charge of the rapid response team said, the new villages which reported the cases are Ram Nagar, Fulgarhi, Chaumuha and Daghenta ''There has been no casualty within 24 hours but a report of dengue/fever has been received from four more villages,'' he said.

Koh, Jachaunda, Pipraut, Junsuti, Sakarva villages have already reported cases of fever, he said. He said 384 samples have been taken in Daghenta village and 40 people have been diagnosed with Leptospirosis. While a high-level team to examine the patients has been sent, an additional team of doctors would go to these villages for sampling and treatment, he stated.

According to officials, seven patients admitted in Swarn Jayanti Hospital were discharged Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC; Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 2.4% over past week and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; Spanish village hosts first bull running fiesta since pandemic and more

World News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; New kidney problems linked to 'long COVID'; loss of smell may be followed by other smell distortions

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021