Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes Mexico - USGS

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 08-09-2021 07:35 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 07:35 IST
Buildings shook in Mexico City on Tuesday night, sending people running into the street as a powerful earthquake struck southwest of the country.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said a 7.4 magnitude quake struck 23 miles (37 km) northwest of San Marcos, Guerrero.

