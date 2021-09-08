Strong Acapulco quake aftershocks unnerve Mexican resort's residents

Shaken residents slept in cars and on the streets of Mexico's famed Acapulco beach resort early on Wednesday, as a series of strong aftershocks rippled through the city after a powerful earthquake that killed one man. The 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit 11 miles (17.7 km) northeast of Acapulco in southwestern Guerrero state late on Tuesday. It damaged the control tower at the beach resort's international airport, cracked walls in a hospital attending COVID-19 patients, and triggered landslides and gas leaks.

However, the quake did not cause major destruction, according to initial reports by authorities. In Acapulco, dozens of cars lined the beachfront promenade, a Reuters witness said, with more joining after a big aftershock struck shortly before daybreak.

Mexico's National Seismological Service reported nearly a hundred aftershocks, including one that measured 5.2 magnitudes. A video shared by local disaster authorities shortly after the initial quake showed a cloudy night sky lit by lightning flashes as water sloshed from a hillside swimming pool in the city made famous by Hollywood stars in the 1950s.

The shaking threw belongings off shelves and swung light fittings in people's homes in other videos on social media. "We were in shock," said Andrea del Valle, who was sitting on a pavement with her partner after rushing out of a cinema. "There were no earthquake alarms, so we felt it when it was already happening."

Guerrero state governor Hector Astudillo told local television that a man was killed by a falling post in Coyuca de Benitez, a small town just west of Acapulco. At one hotel entrance, a large metal pole crashed a car. The airport remained closed and several roads into the city were blocked by landslides, authorities said.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the earthquake had not caused major damage in Guerrero, the neighboring region of Oaxaca, Mexico City, or any other areas. SEPTEMBER SHAKES

Southern and central Mexico is frequently hit by earthquakes. A big one in September 1985 and two in September 2017 prompted so many in the country to wonder if the month is more prone to tremors that a government pamphlet was issued to dispel the myth. "It was terrible. It really reminds me of the 1985 quake every time something like this happens," said Yesmin Rizk, a 70-year-old resident of Mexico City's central Roma Sur neighborhood. "I'm not sure we'll sleep tonight."

The 1985 quake killed thousands of people in Mexico City. In Roma Sur, lights went off and scared residents rushed out, some in little more than their pajamas, a Reuters witness said. Residents huddled together in the rain, holding young children or pets.

Mexico City is roughly 230 miles (370 km) from Acapulco. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said Tuesday's quake, initially measured at a magnitude of 7.4 and later downgraded to 7.0, was relatively shallow, just 12 miles below the surface, which would have amplified the shaking effect.

Mexican state power utility the Comision Federal de Electricidad said in a statement 1.6 million users had been affected in Mexico City, the adjacent State of Mexico, and the states of Guerrero, Morelos, and Oaxaca.

