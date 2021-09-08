Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA's Mars science rover Perseverance has collected and stashed away the first of numerous mineral samples that the U.S. space agency hopes to retrieve from the surface of the Red Planet for analysis on Earth. Tools attached to Perseverance and operated by mission specialists from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) near Los Angeles drilled a rock core slightly thicker than a pencil from an ancient Martian lake bed, then hermetically sealed it in a titanium specimen tube inside the rover.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)