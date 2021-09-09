TN river civilisation 3200 years old, will go for excavations abroad & in other states too, says CM

To trace Tamil cultural roots, the state archaeological department would undertake excavations in countries including Indonesia and in states such as Andhra Pradesh after obtaining due permission, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced in the Assembly on Thursday while unveiling finding of a study that pointed to a 3,200 year-old civilisation in Tamil Nadu.

Releasing key findings of excavations by archaeological department, he said rice with soil/husk found in the offering pot inside of an urn at Sivakalai area in southern Tamil Nadu was sent for AMS ( Accelerator Mass Spectrometry) Carbon dating to the Beta Analytical Laboratory at Miami in Florida of USA.

''Recently, we have got the test results, I am extremely happy to announce that the rice samples have yielded the date of 1,155 BCE and hence, the Tamiraparani River Civilisaiton (Tirunelveli region in southern TN) is 3,200 years old and this is scientifically validated,'' he said amid thumping of desks. According to the government, already excavations at Adhichanallur yielded the result of 9th century BCE and at Korkai 8th century BCE. The current findings have further advanced the date and underscored that a matured civilisation existed along the river Tamiraparani, which was called river Porunai in days of yore. Adhichanallur and Sivakalai have served as habitations, while Korkai was the port.

The Tamil Nadu State Archaeology Department has now undertaken excavations in different parts of the state including at Keeladi, Adhichanallur, Sivakalai, Korkai, Kodumanal, Mayiladumparai and Gangaikonda Cholapuram.

After analysing black pottery of Gangetic valley excavated at Korkai, former Director General of ASI, Rakesh Tiwari and Hindu Banaras University Professor Ravindra N Singh opined that these are datable to 6th Century BCE and Korkai port definitely had vibrant trade links with Gangetic valley and other countries, he said.

Stalin said a museum would be set up at a cost of Rs 15 crore in Tirunelveli with modern amenities to exhibit the artefacts found during excavations in areas including Adichnallur, Sivakalai and Korkai.

''Tracing Tamil cultural roots,'' the Chief Minister said the TN Archaeological Department, after obtaining permission from appropriate authorities would undertake studies/excavations ''across the Indian subcontinent and abroad where the Tamils made a mark.'' ''As a first step, excavations would be carried out at the Sangam age port town of Musiri which is now known as Pattinam and located in Kerala to ascertain the antiquity and culture of the Chera country.'' The effort would be taken forward by joining hands with archaeological experts of Kerala, he said.

Similarly, efforts would be taken to undertake excavations at historically important sites located in Andhra Pradesh (Vengi), Karnataka (Thalaikkadu) and Odisha (Palur) to understand the antiquity of Tamils, he said. Pointing out that Tamil Brahmi potsherds had been discovered in Egypt's Quseir al-Qadim and Oman's Khor Rori regions signifying the ancient trade links, he said, ''in these areas, excavations will be carried out in association with experts of these nations.'' Citing the conquests of Emperor Rajendra Chola I in Southeast Asia, he said historically important sites in Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam would be explored with the assistance of experts of the respective countries after getting approval from authorities of such nations. ''It is the Tamil people who proclaimed that all people are our kin and places are ours (Yadum Oorey Yavarum Kelir) and in pursuit of such Tamil people's cultural identities, let us travel across the globe.'' ''It is the primary duty of our government to establish through evidences and based on science that the history of the Indian subcontinent, should be written starting from the Tamil landscape,'' he said.

