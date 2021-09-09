Ganesh Chaturthi: Kejriwal to perform ‘aarti’ on banks of Yamuna
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will perform the ceremonial 'aarti' on the banks of Yamuna river to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi on September 10, official sources said on Thursday.
He is likely to be joined by his cabinet colleagues and other dignitaries for the evening 'aarti' at the expected venue of Sur Ghat near Signature Bridge, they said.
The event will also see rendition of 'bhajans' by popular Bollywood singers. It will be televised live, sources said.
All necessary COVID-19 related precautions will be put in place and the related guidelines will be followed.
Incidentally, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has prohibited the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi at public places and installing idols of Lord Ganesha in pandals, in view of the pandemic outbreak.
PTI VIT SRY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
SC permits NGO to move HC in case against Rakesh Asthana's appointment as Delhi Police chief after being shifted to Union cadre.
78 evacuees from Afghanistan at ITBP's Delhi camp test negative for COVID-19
DDMA panel recommends phase-wise reopening of schools for all classes in Delhi
SC asks HC to decide in 2 weeks plea challenging appointment of Gujarat cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana as Delhi police chief.
'Rapid Response Centre for COVID' inaugurated in Delhi's Rajiv Gandhi hospital