Ganesh Chaturthi: Kejriwal to perform ‘aarti’ on banks of Yamuna

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will perform the ceremonial 'aarti' on the banks of Yamuna river to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi on September 10, official sources said on Thursday.

He is likely to be joined by his cabinet colleagues and other dignitaries for the evening 'aarti' at the expected venue of Sur Ghat near Signature Bridge, they said.

The event will also see rendition of 'bhajans' by popular Bollywood singers. It will be televised live, sources said.

All necessary COVID-19 related precautions will be put in place and the related guidelines will be followed.

Incidentally, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has prohibited the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi at public places and installing idols of Lord Ganesha in pandals, in view of the pandemic outbreak.

PTI VIT SRY

