Mumbai Mayor gets electric car on World EV Day

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 21:51 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@KishoriPednekar)
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday handed over an electric car to city Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

It has leased five Tata Nexon EVs and one of them would be part of the mayor's fleet, the BMC said in a release.

''Environment-friendly electric vehicles are the need of the hour and people should use more and more such vehicles,'' it said.

The civic body has a total of 966 vehicles in its fleet, most of which run on fossil fuels.

It has hired five Tata Nexon EVs from Energy Efficiency Services Limited, a Union government's undertaking, on ''dry lease'', an arrangement under which the company will take care of maintenance of the vehicles.

The civic body would be paying Rs 27,000 per month to the company for each of these ''pollution-free vehicles'' which will stay in the BMC's fleet for the next eight years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

