Left Menu

U'khand to be developed into country's cultural, spiritual capital: Dhami

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 11-09-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 19:46 IST
U'khand to be developed into country's cultural, spiritual capital: Dhami
Dhami also inaugurated Tehri Youth Club and unveiled a local product called Hilans Tulsi Tea. Image Credit: Twitter(@pushkardhami)
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said the state will be developed into the country's cultural and spiritual capital.

Announcing this at a ceremony held at the Tehri district headquarters, Dhami said the state government is working on a 10-year roadmap to make Uttarakhand the country's number one state.

He laid the foundation stone of 12 projects worth around Rs 51 crore and inaugurated 37 projects worth around Rs 112 crore.

Dhami also inaugurated Tehri Youth Club and unveiled a local product called Hilans Tulsi Tea.

Cheques were also distributed among beneficiaries of the National Rural Livelihood Mission by the chief minister.

Dhami said the people of Tehri are fortunate as the place has tremendous potential in the tourism sector.

World-class consultants will be hired to transform Tehri into an ultra-modern city, he said.

The state government is getting constant guidance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development of Uttarakhand, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artificial "skin"; All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck and more

Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artific...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021