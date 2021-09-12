More evacuations as Spanish wildfire blazes for fifth day

Andalusia's regional government said on Sunday two more towns would be evacuated as a wildfire continues to rage close to a popular Costa del Sol resort. Fanned by strong winds and high late-summer temperatures, the flames have driven over 1,000 people from their homes and killed one emergency worker since they erupted on Wednesday in the mountainous Sierra Bermeja above Estepona, a Mediterranean resort favored by British tourists and retirees.

The government announced on Sunday emergency services had ordered the "preventative evacuation" of the towns of Jubrique, population over 500, and Genalguacil, a population around 400, where residents on Saturday had been confined to their homes because of the low-lying smoke in the area. "The evacuation is taking place with maximum security measures and before a possible unfavorable evolution of the fire in that area," the regional government said in a statement.

Photos released by Andalusia's regional forest fire agency taken from a helicopter show plumes of red smoke rising from the hilly landscape that is dotted with flames. "The images we receive from the command helicopter show us the complicated terrain and the virulent behavior of the fire," it said.

Regional environment chief Carmen Crespo said on Friday the blaze appeared to have been started deliberately and investigators were working to uncover more details.

