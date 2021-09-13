Left Menu

Light rain in parts of Delhi

Parts of the national capital received light rain in the early hours of Monday, the India Meteorological Department said. The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.5 degrees Celsius, one notch above the seasons average, the IMD said. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 10:39 IST
Light rain in parts of Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Parts of the national capital received light rain in the early hours of Monday, the India Meteorological Department said. The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.5 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, the IMD said. The relative humidity was recorded at 92 per cent, it said. The weatherman predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius, the weather office said. The air quality index was recorded in the ''satisfactory'''' category at 91 at 9.05 am, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global
4
Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021