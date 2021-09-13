U.N. chief says more than $1 bln in aid pledges made for Afghanistan

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said more than $1 billion in aid pledges for Afghanistan had so far been made during an event in Geneva on Monday, but it was "impossible" to know how much was specifically for a U.N. emergency appeal.

The United Nations is seeking $606 million to help millions of people in Afghanistan until the end of the year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)