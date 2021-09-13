U.N. chief says more than $1 bln in aid pledges made for Afghanistan
Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 13-09-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 20:51 IST
- Country:
- Afghanistan
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said more than $1 billion in aid pledges for Afghanistan had so far been made during an event in Geneva on Monday, but it was "impossible" to know how much was specifically for a U.N. emergency appeal.
The United Nations is seeking $606 million to help millions of people in Afghanistan until the end of the year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The United Nations
- Geneva
- Afghanistan
- Antonio Guterres
- U.N.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kuwait's Sheikh Ahmad convicted of forgery in Geneva trial
UPDATE 3-Kuwait's Sheikh Ahmad convicted of forgery in Geneva trial
Kuwait's Sheikh Ahmad convicted of forgery in Geneva trial
Kuwait's Sheikh Ahmad to appeal against Geneva forgery conviction
Kuwait's Sheikh Ahmad convicted of forgery in Geneva trial