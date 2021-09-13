Left Menu

The NGT passed orders while taking cognisance of the grave situation and ordered the MCD to solve this problem, he said.Bhardwaj said the Delhi government gives Rs 65 crore while EDMC contributes Rs 40 crore to clean up the Ghazipur landfill site.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 21:56 IST
AAP targets MCDs on issue of clearing landfill sites
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@Saurabh_MLAgk)
AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on Monday accused the BJP-ruled municipal corporations (MCDs) of ''wasting'' the Delhi government's money in the name clearing garbage from landfill sites in the city.

Citing a purported report of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Bhardwaj claimed that despite spending most of the money, only 11 percent of the waste has been reduced.

No reaction was immediately available from the BJP.

''If the garbage is cleaned at this speed, these mountains of garbage will not be removed even after 100 years. BJP is looting the money given by the Delhi government by paying more as rent for trommel machines than what they cost,'' he alleged.

The AAP's chief spokesperson and party MLA said that the garbage at Bhalswa, Ghazipur and Okhla landfills is affecting the environment in an incalculable manner.

''The Delhi Pollution Control Committee estimated that these garbage dumps are mounting losses of around Rs. 500 crore. The NGT passed orders while taking cognisance of the grave situation and ordered the MCD to solve this problem,'' he said.

Bhardwaj said the Delhi government gives Rs 65 crore while EDMC contributes Rs 40 crore to clean up the Ghazipur landfill site. The city government gives Rs 35 crore to clean Bhalswa and Rs 25 crore to clean Okhla sites while the NDMC contributes Rs 30 crore and SDMC gives Rs 15 crore.

Overall, the Delhi government is paying much more than the municipal corporations to clear these landfills, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

