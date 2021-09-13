Left Menu

Odisha should brace for more rainfall as fresh low pressure system likely over Bay of Bengal: IMD

The system is likely to reach north Odisha by September 18, he said.On the prevailing deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, the IMD DG said that the system has crossed Odisha coast near Chandbali on Monday morning and is likely to move towards Chhattisgarh. Rainfall will subside in coastal areas by Monday night, but its intensity will increase in the interior districts, including Sambalpur, Angul, Deogarh, Bargarh and Boudh.

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 13-09-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 23:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
As Odisha battles incessant rain under the influence of a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, the Director General of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, on Monday said that the state should brace for another low pressure system, which is likely to form by September 17.

Mohapatra, who hails from Odisha, told a local television channel that the fresh low pressure system, if formed, will trigger more rainfall in the state later this week.

''We forecast another low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal by September 17. The system is likely to reach north Odisha by September 18,'' he said.

On the prevailing deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, the IMD DG said that the system has crossed Odisha coast near Chandbali on Monday morning and is likely to move towards Chhattisgarh. Rainfall will subside in coastal areas by Monday night, but its intensity will increase in the interior districts, including Sambalpur, Angul, Deogarh, Bargarh and Boudh.

