Vijaya Diagnostic shares debut at over 2 pc premium

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 11:25 IST
Representative Image
Shares of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd made a tepid market debut on Tuesday, listing at a premium of just over 2 per cent against its issue price of Rs 531.

The scrip was listed at Rs 542.30, registering a gain of 2.12 percent compared to the issue price on BSE. It later jumped 10.74 percent to Rs 588.05. At the NSE, it was listed at Rs 540, up 1.69 percent.

The initial public offer of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre was subscribed 4.54 times earlier this month.

The Rs 1,895-crore initial public offer was entirely an offer for sale of up to 3,56,88,064 equity shares.

The price range for the offer was Rs 522-531 per share.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre offers pathology and radiology testing services through 80 diagnostic centers and 11 reference laboratories across 13 cities and towns in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, National Capital Region, and Kolkata.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

