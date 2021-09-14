Left Menu

Cobra among three snakes rescued in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-09-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 15:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three different kinds of snakes, including a nearly five-foot-long Cobra, were rescued by the Jammu and Kashmir Department of Wildlife Protection from separate parts of the city on Tuesday, an official said.

Wildlife warden, Jammu, Anil Kumar Atri said the snakes were rescued from Jewel Chowk, Belicharana, and the railway station.

The cobra was rescued from a sheep farm in the Belicharana area, while six-feet Royal snake and five-feet water snake were saved from Jewel chowk and the Jammu Railway station, respectively, he said.

He said the wildlife team acted swiftly after getting information about the presence of these snakes, which were later released in the wild.

''Our snake rescue teams are working round-the-clock and are rescuing six snakes daily on an average from the city and its peripheral areas,'' the official said, requesting the people to cooperate with the department in rescuing such reptiles.

He said the majority of the snake species in Jammu are non-venomous and there is no need to panic after spotting a snake.

''Barring Cobra, Russel Viper, and Krait, the rest of the snake species found in Jammu and adjoining areas are non-poisonous. Our expert team is just a call away to get into action if a snake is found,'' the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

