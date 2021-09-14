M&M MD stresses on India-Europe tech partnership to reverse climate change impact

Partnerships in the technology space between Indian and European companies can play an important role in reversing the negative effects of climate change, Mahindra & Mahindra MD and CEO Anish Shah said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a FICCI event here on the future of sustainable technologies in India-Europe partnership, Shah noted that Europe and India could have technology-based partnerships in various sectors which could help in achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050.

Shah cited examples of a Swedish company, which is utilizing hydrogen for steel manufacturing and potential partnerships in sectors like solar segment between Indian and European firms to help in promoting cleaner options and cutting emissions.

''Hydrogen can also enable heavy transport solutions to become cleaner. Besides there is potential for partnerships regarding solar energy..there is a barrier regarding the availability of land...imagine a world where flexible solar strips could be mounted on any surfaces which face the sun...we need to think about a circular economy...this is where partnerships using some of the technologies that are coming up in in this space could be helpful,'' Shah noted.

He further stated that carbon capture is gaining momentum and that is actually an integral part of getting to Net Zero.

''Without carbon capture (carbon dioxide) we cannot think we can get to Net Zero. We often talk about storing it but there is a cost to it. If we can find economically viable uses of the captured carbon dioxide, we could have taken a major step forward in reversing the effects of climate change,'' Shah stated.

The rule for corporate entities is really to reimagine capitalism and thereby reimagine the world, Shah stated.

''For us Net Zero should be a responsibility. There is a lot of action being taken by the World Economic Forum where specific targets are being set for emissions to be halved by 2030 and Net Zero by 2050. A number of specific actions are being identified by the Mahindra Group and a number of business entities around the world to really be able to get there,'' he added.

