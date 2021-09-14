Maha: Man dies after falling into lift duct from 11th floor

A labourer died after falling into the lift duct from the 11th floor of an under construction building in Badlapur in Thane district on Tuesday, a civic official said.

Ramdas Gautam was carrying cement bags when he fell into the duct of the building in Katrap locality at around 12 noon, the Kulgaon Badlapur Municipal Corporation said.

Badlapur police have registered a case and are probing further, he said.

