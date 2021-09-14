Left Menu

Maha: Man dies after falling into lift duct from 11th floor

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-09-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 21:20 IST
Maha: Man dies after falling into lift duct from 11th floor
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A labourer died after falling into the lift duct from the 11th floor of an under construction building in Badlapur in Thane district on Tuesday, a civic official said.

Ramdas Gautam was carrying cement bags when he fell into the duct of the building in Katrap locality at around 12 noon, the Kulgaon Badlapur Municipal Corporation said.

Badlapur police have registered a case and are probing further, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
3
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
4
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021