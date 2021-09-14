Left Menu

Old, deserted house collapses in central Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2021 22:26 IST
Old, deserted house collapses in central Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An old locked house in central Delhi's Sita Ram Bazar area collapsed on Tuesday evening, officials said.

According to a senior fire official, the house collapsed in Lal Darwaza.

The information about the incident was received at 8.20 pm, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said.

The house was empty and no one got injured, they said.

