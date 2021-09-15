Left Menu

Cabinet to begin consulting on Emissions Reduction Plan in Oct

“Cabinet’s decision allows organisations and communities key to the Emissions Reduction Plan’s success to focusing on getting through the worst of the COVID outbreak before engaging with the plan,” James Shaw said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 15-09-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 11:50 IST
Cabinet to begin consulting on Emissions Reduction Plan in Oct
“Cabinet’s decision allows organisations and communities key to the Emissions Reduction Plan’s success to focusing on getting through the worst of the COVID outbreak before engaging with the plan,” James Shaw said. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Cabinet has agreed to begin consulting on the Emissions Reduction Plan in early October and require that the final plan be released by the end of May next year in line with the 2022 Budget, the Minister of Climate Change, James Shaw confirmed today.

"Cabinet's decision allows organisations and communities key to the Emissions Reduction Plan's success to focusing on getting through the worst of the COVID outbreak before engaging with the plan," James Shaw said.

"The plan will be developed with input from Iwi/Māori, Pacific communities, businesses, NGOs, local government, and communities all over the country. Notifying them now of our timeline for consultation gives them time to prepare the resources they need to engage fully.

"It is only right to make sure everyone has the chance to contribute without the additional challenge of keeping people safe while the country is at different alert levels, especially those in Auckland who are still at level 4.

"It also allows the Government to align the final plan with Budget 2022, so people can see how its delivery will be supported through Government investment.

"The final Emissions Reduction Plan will set out the policies and strategies Aotearoa New Zealand will take to meet the country's first-ever emissions budget. It will also set the direction for how future emissions budgets will be met," James Shaw said.

Further information

Since the final advice of the independent Climate Change Commission was published in June, conversations have been underway across Government about how Ministers and agencies can support emissions reductions in their portfolios - and what can be included in the final Emissions Reduction Plan.

There is still work to do to make sure New Zealand is able to meet its emissions budgets and the Government wants to hear people's ideas so they can inform the conversations that continue across Government. The six-week consultation will also invite feedback on the role different sectors can play in meeting the emissions budgets - and what they need from the Government to support change in their own area.

While the Government has an important role to play in getting the policy and regulatory settings right, it cannot do so alone. Building a low-emissions economy is a collective effort. It is true to say that some of the necessary changes can only be made if they are supported by policy or regulatory change. But that is not always the case. The final emissions reduction plan will need to reflect this. The end of May deadline for the final Emissions Reduction Plan will require a legislative change.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers melt; Exclusive-Lab-grown fish fingers anyone? Birds Eye owner explores cell-cultured seafood and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021