Left Menu

NFRA needs to have standalone legislation, says Chairperson Sridharan

National Financial Reporting Authority NFRA Chairperson R Sridharan on Thursday pitched for having a standalone legislation for the regulator in the interest of autonomy.The regulator was constituted under Sub Section 1 of Section 132 of the Companies Act, 2013, in October 2018.Sridharan said the NFRA operates under a single section of the Companies Act. The section does not provide comprehensive coverage of all the functions and powers that are required to constitute the NFRA as a corporate financial reporting regulator.Further, he noted that the statute treats the NFRA as a subordinate office of the corporate affairs ministry....

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 14:48 IST
NFRA needs to have standalone legislation, says Chairperson Sridharan
Representative Image Image Credit: Picpedia
  • Country:
  • India

National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) Chairperson R Sridharan on Thursday pitched for having a ''standalone legislation'' for the regulator in the interest of autonomy.

The regulator was constituted under Sub Section (1) of Section 132 of the Companies Act, 2013, in October 2018.

Sridharan said the NFRA operates under a single section of the Companies Act. The section does not provide comprehensive coverage of all the functions and powers that are required to constitute the NFRA as a ''corporate financial reporting regulator''.

Further, he noted that the statute treats the NFRA as a subordinate office of the corporate affairs ministry.

''... in the interest of functional, financial, and administrative autonomy of the NFRA, there is a compelling need for standalone legislation. ''This will be the key to build up the regulatory capacity of the NFRA,'' he said while speaking at a conference organized by industry body CII.

The Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of the NFRA has been entrusted with the task of developing a draft law, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021