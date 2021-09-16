Young woman constable dies by suicide in UP's Budaun

A 26-year-old woman constable allegedly died by suicide at her residence here on Thursday, police said.

Shubhalata, who was posted at Dataganj police station in Budaun, lived in a rented house along with her sister and brother in Dataganj town, they said.

The policewoman's sister was the first one to find her hanging from the ceiling at 10.30 am, they added.

The sister then informed the neighbors and the police were called in. She was rushed to the local community health center where the doctors declared her dead.

After getting information, Superintendent of Police Praveen Singh Chauhan and Circle Officer Baldev Singh reached the spot and an investigation into the suicide was initiated.

SSP Sankalp Sharma said Shubhalata was a resident of Rae Bareli district. A probe is on and subsequent action will be taken based on the facts that come to light, he said.