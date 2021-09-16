Left Menu

Union minister slams MSRDC over poor condition of road in Thane district

This road has been given the status of a state highway, but the Centre has done a grave mistake by giving the work to the MSRDC. The quality of this road is substandard and the corporation officials do not inspect the work...Villagers complain about frequent accidents taking place on it, Patil was quoted as saying in a statement.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-09-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 20:55 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@Raj Kapil Patil)
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Kapil Patil on Thursday blamed the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) for incomplete work and poor condition of Shahapur-Murbad-Khopoli road, and said it was a grave mistake to hand over to the state-run body the task of developing this road.

He was presiding over a meeting to review the condition of roads in Thane district. ''This road has been given the status of a state highway, but the Centre has done a grave mistake by giving the work to the MSRDC. The quality of this road is substandard and the corporation officials do not inspect the work...Villagers complain about frequent accidents taking place on it,'' Patil was quoted as saying in a statement. The road should be widened only up to six meters as of n and the remaining work should be undertaken after giving due compensation to the farmers for land acquisition, the Union Minister of State for Panchayat Raj said.

