Hry governor stresses need for involving educational institutions in wiping out drug trafficking

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday stressed on the need for taking help of universities and other educational institutions in wiping out drug trafficking from Haryana, an official statement said.

He was interacting with State Narcotics Control Bureau ADGP Shrikant Jadhav who paid him a courtesy call at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

The governor said that youths will be effective in checking the use of illegal substances and preventing drug trafficking effectively. He said the officers of the bureau should coordinate with educational institutions and make youth aware of drug prohibition in rural and urban areas.

Dattatreya said that university administrations can play a better role in preventing drug trafficking and their illegal use through their own information system, social media and other means of media, including street plays and rallies. University students can create awareness against drugs in urban areas, villages and other far flung regions by giving effective messages using various media tools, he said.

The governor said that NCC scouts and students associated with the NSS can play an important role as well. Besides this, the cooperation of the Red Cross and other social, government and non-governmental organisations can also be taken, he added.

Jadhav informed the governor that the State Narcotics Control Bureau has been established and there is a plan to open 17 branches of it at the district-level all over Haryana.

So far, its branches have been established in 12 districts, he said.

Jadhav said that so far, they have held meetings with chemist associations and medical officers and voluntary organisations in many districts, and all have been asked to cooperate with the bureau to bust any kind of smuggling and illegal use of drugs so that Haryana can be made completely drug-free.

