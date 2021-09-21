Greater Noida gets first remediation plant to process 3 lakh tonnes of waste

Greater Noida, which generates around 250 tonnes of garbage daily, on Tuesday got its first remediation plant which has been set up with an objective to process around three lakh tonnes of waste dumped in the city, officials said.

The remediation plant has been set up by Brazilian company Lara, which was selected through a tender, in the Lakhnawali area and was inaugurated by Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) Additional CEO Deep Chandra.

''About 250 tonnes of garbage is generated every day in Greater Noida and dumped in Lakhnawali. More than three lakh tonnes of garbage has been dumped in Lakhnawali so far. On instructions of GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan, it was decided to set up a remediation plant to dispose of this waste,'' GNIDA said in a statement.

''Brazilian company Lara was selected through tender to set up the remediation plant. This company entered into a contract with the Indian company Avian AMRO for the disposal of waste. Together, both the companies built the plant in Lakhnawali, which started from Tuesday,'' it stated.

Machines like power scanner, trommel and weighing bridge are installed in the remediation plant, the statement added.

Chandra said the biggest challenge of urbanisation is proper management of waste and Greater Noida has taken a big step in this direction. ''It was very important to manage the garbage collected in Lakhnawali. Kitchen waste will be segregated and compost will be used which can be used for gardening. This will eliminate about 50 per cent of the waste. Out of the remaining 50 per cent garbage, the plastic waste will be segregated and sent to the recycling plant,'' the officer said.

''Then fuel or multi-layer boards will be made from RDF (mainly plastic waste), from which products like chairs, benches, tree guards can be made. The waste from the construction can be used to build roads and fill potholes," he said.

The plan, he added, is to clean the dump garbage in Lakhnawali in two years. CCTV cameras will also be installed at the plant, so that the authority will be able to know how much garbage has been disposed of and the residents of Greater Noida will also be able to keep an eye on the waste disposal process in the plant through the authority's website, the GNIDA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)