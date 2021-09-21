Left Menu

Woman dies in wall collapse in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

A 25-year-old woman was killed on the spot when the mud wall of her house collapsed due to heavy rain in Odishas Mayurbhanj district Tuesday taking the toll in rain-related incidents to seven, an official said.

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 21-09-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 22:47 IST
Woman dies in wall collapse in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old woman was killed on the spot when the mud wall of her house collapsed due to heavy rain in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district Tuesday taking the toll in rain-related incidents to seven, an official said. The mud wall of her house at Palasamundali village under Moroda police station caved in when the woman was breast feeding her six month old baby girl, the officer-in-charge of Moroda police station said.

The baby is reported to be well and safe. Mayurbhanj witnessed 21.6 mm rainfall since Monday, The state has experienced heavy rains caused by deep depression in the Bengal, a cyclonic circulation and activation of south west monsoon in the state in nine days since Monday. The deceased has been identified as Kanchani Behera (25). Police register an unnatural death case in this connection, Panigrahi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competition

Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competi...

 Global
2
Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predictions

Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predict...

 India
3
Google's older Chat PWA version won't be available from September 27

Google's older Chat PWA version won't be available from September 27

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of COVID-19; SpaceX capsule with world's first all-civilian orbital crew returns safely and more

Science News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021