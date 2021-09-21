Woman dies in wall collapse in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

A 25-year-old woman was killed on the spot when the mud wall of her house collapsed due to heavy rain in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district Tuesday taking the toll in rain-related incidents to seven, an official said. The mud wall of her house at Palasamundali village under Moroda police station caved in when the woman was breast feeding her six month old baby girl, the officer-in-charge of Moroda police station said.

The baby is reported to be well and safe. Mayurbhanj witnessed 21.6 mm rainfall since Monday, The state has experienced heavy rains caused by deep depression in the Bengal, a cyclonic circulation and activation of south west monsoon in the state in nine days since Monday. The deceased has been identified as Kanchani Behera (25). Police register an unnatural death case in this connection, Panigrahi said.

