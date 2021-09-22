Punjab govt issues directions to remove posters of ex-CM Amarinder Singh from buses
- Country:
- India
The Punjab government has issued directions to the state-owned PRTC to remove posters from buses with pictures of former chief minister Amarinder Singh.
Charanjit Singh Channi took over as the chief minister of the state, replacing Singh, on Monday.
Posters carrying pictures of the chief minister are pasted on state-owned buses. These posters highlight the welfare schemes and achievements of the state government.
A letter to remove posters of the former CM was issued by the Public Relations Department director to the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) in Patiala on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh: Congress' Sajjan Singh lashes out at BJP for decision to teach about RSS leaders in medical curriculum
Probe panel issues bailable warrant against Param Bir Singh for failing to appear before it
Edu institutions, industry bodies can help increase financial literacy through campaigns: Singh
Rajnath Singh describes DFPDS 2021 as big step in series of defence reforms
Bailable warrant against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh