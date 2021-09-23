Left Menu

Heavy rains lash parts of Gujarat, 103 roads shut; IMD predicts more showers in next four days

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-09-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 19:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Several parts of Gujarat, particularly Saurashtra, Kutch and the southern region, received heavy rainfall on Thursday, with the IMD predicting more showers in the next four days, officials said.

The downpour led to the closure of 103 roads for traffic in parts of Gujarat, including two state highways, due to water-logging and the damages they suffered, officials of the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its forecast issued during the day, predicted heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in south Gujarat and in Saurashtra region, particularly in Jamnagar, Devbhumi-Dwarka, Amreli and Bhavnagar district in the next four days.

During the day, parts of Jamnagar, Kutch, Navsari, Surat and Valsad district received considerable downpour, with Jodia taluka in Jamnagar district getting the highest rainfall at 188 mm between 6 am and 4 pm on Thursday, the SEOC said in a release. Jodia was followed by Nakhatrana of Kutch (93 mm), Gandevi of Navsari (81 mm), Chikhli of Navsari (77 mm), Umerpada of Surat (73 mm), Kaprada of Valsad (69 mm) and Anjar of Kutch (66 mm).

Considerable rainfall between 30 mm and 60 mm was also reported in other districts such as Bharuch, Narmada, Tapi, Dahod and Anand.

With heavy inflow of water at 51,953 cusec, the water level in Ukai dam in Tapi district, the second largest reservoir in Gujarat after Sardar Sarovar, has reached 342.12 feet, against the danger mark of 345 feet, the SEOC said in its release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

