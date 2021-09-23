Rain in several parts of Rajasthan

Several parts of Rajasthan received light to moderate rainfall in the last 24 hours due to active monsoon in the region.

According to the Meteorological Department, during the last 24 hours, highest rainfall of 153 mm was recorded in Srimadhopur of Sikar followed by 102 mm of rain in Nagaur district.

During this period, 7 cm rain was recorded in Udaipurwati of Jhunjhunu, 7 cm in Ajmer, 7 cm in Bayana of Bharatpur, 6 cm in Bhilwara's Mandal, 5 cm in Rajsamand, 5 cm in Khinvsar of Nagaur, 5 cm in Pungal of Bikaner. Several places recorded rainfall from 1 to 4 cm rainfall. Till 5.30 pm on Thursday, 7.8 mm of rain was recorded in Churu, 4.2 mm each in Jodhpur and Pilani.

Director of Jaipur Meteorological Centre Radheshyam Sharma said that till now 12 per cent more rain than average has been recorded in the entire state.

Sharma said in this monsoon season so far most of the districts of the state have received average or above average rainfall. Sirohi district in the southern part of Rajasthan has received about 38 per cent less rainfall than the average. On the other hand, Sri Ganganagar in the north-west of the state received 32 per cent less rainfall than the average.

He said that districts of Kota division and Shekhawati region of the state have recorded above average rainfall.

He said that there is a possibility of widespread rain in the entire Rajasthan in the next five days. Monsoon will remain active over the eastern parts of the state.

He said that there is a possibility of light to moderate rain at isolated places in Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions of western Rajasthan for the next two days.

