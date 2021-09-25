4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh's Pangin
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale, struck Arunachal Pradesh's Pangin on Saturday.
ANI | Pangin (Arunachal Pradesh) | Updated: 25-09-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 12:12 IST
- Country:
- India
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale, struck Arunachal Pradesh's Pangin on Saturday. The tremors were felt around 10:11 am at the depth of 100 kilometres.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.5, Occurred on 25-09-2021, 10:11:10 IST, Lat: 30.20 & Long: 94.63, Depth: 100 Km, Location: 237km NNW of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh," said National Centre for Seismology (NCS) in a tweet. Earlier on Sunday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit near Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arunachal Pradesh's
- Changlang
- National Centre for Seismology
Advertisement