Operation launched to trap man eater tiger in Nilgiris dist

The Tamil Nadu forest department has launched an operation to trap a man-eater tiger in the Devar Solar area in Nilgiris district following the death of three people in the last few days.

District Collector Innocent Divya on Sunday appealed to the people to remain indoors as their movement may prevent the big cat from emerging from the bushes.

The tiger had killed a shepherd two days ago, triggering protests by locals in the area seeking immediate action.

The forest department officials have placed cages with baits at four places to trap the animal and also installed cameras to closely monitor its movement.

