Pleasant day in Delhi, light rains likely on Monday

It was a pleasant day in the national capital on Sunday as the maximum temperature settled at 33.7 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, the India Meteorological Department said. The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the seasons average, in the morning. The relative humidity was 70 per cent, it said. The weather department has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on Monday. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to settle around 34 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively, the IMD said. The IMD has issued an ''green'' alert for Monday.

The IMD uses four colour codes -- ''green'' means all is well, ''yellow'' indicates severely bad weather. It also suggests that the weather could change for the worse, causing disruptions in the day-to-day activities. An ''orange'' alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply. ''Red'' is when extremely bad weather conditions are certainly going to disrupt travel and power and pose significant risk to life.

The air quality index was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category at 74 at 7.05 am, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

