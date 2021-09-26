Scoreboard: MI versus RCB

Mumbai Indians innings: Rohit Sharma c Devdutt Padikkal b Maxwell 43 Quinton de Kock c Maxwell b Chahal 24 Ishan Kishan c Harshal Patel b Chahal 9 Suryakumar Yadavc Chahal b Siraj 8 Krunal Pandya b Maxwell 5 Kieron Pollard b Harshal Patel 7 Hardik Pandya c Kohli b Harshal Patel 3 Adam Milne b Harshal Patel 0 Rahul Chahar lbw b Harshal Patel 0 Jasprit Bumrah b Chahal 5 Trent Boult not out 0 Extras (lb 2, w 4, nb 1) 7 Total (10 wickets, 18.1 overs) 111 Fall of Wickets 57-1, 79-2, 81-3, 93-4, 97-5, 106-6, 106-7, 106-8, 111-9, 111-10. Bowlers: Kyle Jamieson 2-0-22-0, Mohammed Siraj 3-0-15-1, Daniel Christian 2-0-21-0, Harshal Patel 3.1-0-17-4, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-1-11-3, Glenn Maxwell 4-0-23-2.

