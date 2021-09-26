Left Menu

Scoreboard: MI versus RCB

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 26-09-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 23:37 IST
Scoreboard: MI versus RCB
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Mumbai Indians innings: Rohit Sharma c Devdutt Padikkal b Maxwell 43 Quinton de Kock c Maxwell b Chahal 24 Ishan Kishan c Harshal Patel b Chahal 9 Suryakumar Yadavc Chahal b Siraj 8 Krunal Pandya b Maxwell 5 Kieron Pollard b Harshal Patel 7 Hardik Pandya c Kohli b Harshal Patel 3 Adam Milne b Harshal Patel 0 Rahul Chahar lbw b Harshal Patel 0 Jasprit Bumrah b Chahal 5 Trent Boult not out 0 Extras (lb 2, w 4, nb 1) 7 Total (10 wickets, 18.1 overs) 111 Fall of Wickets 57-1, 79-2, 81-3, 93-4, 97-5, 106-6, 106-7, 106-8, 111-9, 111-10. Bowlers: Kyle Jamieson 2-0-22-0, Mohammed Siraj 3-0-15-1, Daniel Christian 2-0-21-0, Harshal Patel 3.1-0-17-4, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-1-11-3, Glenn Maxwell 4-0-23-2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
HDFC sells part of invoked shares of Ansal Housing to recover dues

HDFC sells part of invoked shares of Ansal Housing to recover dues

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021