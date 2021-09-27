UK gas stations are running dry in English cities, retailers association says

British petrol and diesel stations are running dry across the land, with some big groups in English cities reporting 50% to 90% of pumps were dry, the Petrol Retailers Association said on Monday.

"Some of our members, large groups with a portfolio of sites, report 50% are dry as of yesterday, some even report as many as 90% are dry as of yesterday," Brian Madderson, chairman of the Petrol Retailers Association told Sky.

"So you can see it is quite acute," he said. "Monday morning is going to start pretty dry."

