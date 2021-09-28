IMD issues yellow warning of thunderstorm, rains for 8 districts of Vidarbha

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a yellow warning for eight districts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha, predicting thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate rainfall for the day, an official said.

The IMD's regional center has warned that thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) and light to moderate rainfall are very likely to continue at a few places in Washim and isolated places in Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Nagpur, and Wardha districts.

Thunderstorms with lightning and light rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in Bhandara and Gondia districts, the official said.

A depression over southwest Vidarbha and the neighboring areas has moved west-north-westwards and weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area and lay centered at 11.30 am over western parts of Vidarbha and surrounding regions, he said. It is likely to move north-westwards and weaken gradually in the next 24 hours, he said.

The system is likely to emerge into the northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining the Gujarat coast around September 30, and there is a likelihood that it will further intensify into a depression over the northeast Arabian Sea in the subsequent 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Buldhana, Akola, and Washim districts during the day, the official said. The maximum surface wind speed is very likely to reach 30 to 40 kmph over the western parts of Vidarbha, he added.

