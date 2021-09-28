Left Menu

Cocaine and ecstasy found in river at Glastonbury Festival

Researchers from Bangor University found that concentrations of MDMA, known as ecstasy, quadrupled downstream in the Whitelake River in the week after the Glastonbury Festival when it was last held in 2019. Cocaine concentrations rose to levels that would affect the lifecycle of European eels, a protected species, the researchers said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-09-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 17:52 IST
Cocaine and ecstasy found in river at Glastonbury Festival
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A river that runs through the Glastonbury Festival, the largest greenfield music festival in the world, is contaminated with illicit drugs such as cocaine and ecstasy because stoned revelers often urinate on the ground, scientists said. Researchers from Bangor University found that concentrations of MDMA, known as ecstasy, quadrupled downstream in the Whitelake River in the week after the Glastonbury Festival when it was last held in 2019.

Cocaine concentrations rose to levels that would affect the lifecycle of European eels, a protected species, the researchers said. "Illicit drug contamination from public urination happens at every music festival," said Dan Aberg, a master's student in the School of Natural Sciences at Bangor.

"Glastonbury Festival's close proximity to a river results in any drugs released by festival attendees having little time to degrade in the soil before entering the fragile freshwater ecosystem," Aberg said. A spokesman for the Glastonbury Festival did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The research can be found at: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0013935121013566?via%3Dihub

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
3
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021