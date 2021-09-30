Left Menu

Baby feeding room inaugurated at Tomb of Itmad-ud-Daulah in Agra

PTI | Agra | Updated: 30-09-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 19:52 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of State for Culture and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal inaugurated a baby feeding room at the Mughal-era Tomb of Itmad-ud-Daulah on Thursday.

This is the fifth monument that houses a facility of the 'baby care and feeding room' after the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Akbar's Tomb in Sikandra and Fatehpur Sikri.

The Itmad-ud-Daulah tomb, which is situated on the banks of Yamuna river, is also known as the 'baby Taj'. Built around 1625, the tomb has many features that were later incorporated during the construction of Taj Mahal.

On Thursday morning, Meghwal visited the Itmad-ud-daulah premises and after that visited Agra Fort premises.

The Union minister also launched a documentary based on the monuments in the historic city at Agra Fort during his visit to the monument.

While talking to reporters, Meghwal appreciated the efforts of the officials of the Archaeological Survey of India, Agra Circle and said, ''There should be increase in night tourism facilities in Agra city, so that tourists can enjoy after sunset. Events like documentaries based on the history of the monuments should be documented through 'light and sound' shows and shown to tourists.'' ''Infrastructure facilities should also be improved in the monuments' premises to improve tourism in the city,'' he added.

''During my tour to Agra city, I've also organised meetings with the ASI officials, hotel association members, and others and discussed various points on how to improve tourism in the city,'' he added.

Furthermore, it is to be mentioned that a baby care and feeding room was inaugurated in Fatehpur Sikri and Akbar's Tomb on September 18.

Prior to that, a similar facility was inaugurated at the iconic Taj Mahal in 2019 and Agra Fort premises in the same year.

The minister was accompanied by Superintending Archaeologist of ASI, Agra Circle Rajkumar Patel; former Superintending Archaeologist, ASI, Agra Circle Vasant Kumar and other officials.

