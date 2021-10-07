Left Menu

At least 15 killed in earthquake in southern Pakistan - AFP

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2021 05:51 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 05:51 IST
At least 15 people have died after an earthquake struck southern Pakistan, AFP reported https://twitter.com/AFP/status/1445903929586302977 on Thursday, citing disaster management officials.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 5.7, upgraded from an earlier magnitude of 5.4.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), with its epicentre located 102 km east-northeast of Quetta, Pakistan.

