At least 15 killed in earthquake in southern Pakistan - AFP

At least 15 people have died after an earthquake struck southern Pakistan, AFP reported https://twitter.com/AFP/status/1445903929586302977 on Thursday, citing disaster management officials.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 5.7, upgraded from an earlier magnitude of 5.4.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), with its epicentre located 102 km east-northeast of Quetta, Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)