Maha chief secretary to regularly review national and state highway projects for speedy completion: CM

Maharashtra chief secretary will conduct a regular review of the national and state highway projects at the Mantralaya level to ensure their speedy completion, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Monday.

A review meeting was held here in the presence of Thackeray and the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari about the progress of the highway projects. The chief minister said he will later review these projects monthly along with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Thackeray also directed the concerned secretary to decide on the projects which are pending due to land acquisition and forest department-related issues, a state government release said.

Thackeray instructed senior officials to take immediate decisions on the pending matters related to highway projects and start the project-related work.

Various highway projects like Vadodara-Mumbai, Ahmednagar Bypass, Ratnagiri-Kolhapur, Kolhapur-Kagal, Sangli-Solapur, Surat-Nashik-Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar- Solapur-Akkalkot, Pune-Ahmednagar- Aurangabad Greenfield Express highway, Nanded-Jalna-Ahmednagar-Pune highway and various ring route projects were discussed in the meeting, the release said.

Gadkari suggested the appointment of retired IAS officers at the regional level for resolving the issues related to land acquisition and forest department in Marathwada, Vidarbha, Konkan, Khandesh (north Maharashtra) and western Maharashtra regions.

Ajit Pawar directed officials to complete the pending matters at the state government level so that the work of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg will not delay, the release said.

Public Works Department Minister Ashok Chavan gave some suggestions about the condition of highways in the Marathwada region. Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde demanded repair of the Sironcha-Alapalli highway in Gadchiroli. In the meeting, demand for construction of the Mumbai-Goa highway using cement and concrete was made as the heavy rain has damaged the under-construction highway. Gadkari showed positivity about this demand, the release said.

Notably, Gadkari had written a letter to Thackeray in July claiming that local leaders of the ruling Shiv Sena were creating obstructions for several road projects undertaken by his ministry in Maharashtra.

If the 'harassment' of contractors and officials by local leaders continued, the Union ministry will have to consider if these projects should continue, he had warned in the missive.

Thackeray had responded by saying he will not let anyone obstruct development work in Maharashtra.

On Saturday, Union minister Narayan Rane slammed the Maharashtra government over the poor condition of roads and slow progress of highway projects at the inauguration of Chipi airport in the Sindhudurg district in the presence of the chief minister.

