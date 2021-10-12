Srinagar hotels hosting ‘protected persons’ to be vacated

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to vacate 14 Srinagar hotels hosting "protected persons", including politicians and officials, saying their safety and security will now be the responsibility of authorities in their respective district.

The directions were issued after a security review meeting of deputy commissioners (DCs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) of Kashmir valley chaired by divisional commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole in Srinagar.

Accommodation provided to protected persons through divisional commissioner office has have been dehired (dismissed) with effect from October 5 this year, Assistant Commissioner (Central) Aziz Ahmad Rather said in an order on Tuesday.

All protected persons shall be immediately called back by deputing security teams to Srinagar and SSP Srinagar shall be taken on board, Rather said in the order sent to deputy commissioners of districts.

To accommodate the protected persons in their respective district, construction of permanent and prefab housing and lodging for their PSO, guards shall be adhered to in letter and spirit, the order said.

Directions were passed to the district authorities that in addition to sufficient security arrangements for protected persons, accommodations shall be decent with all basic amenities like bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchen, sanitation, and electricity, it said.

The municipal committee concerned shall also undertake sanitisation process of the accommodation.

The divisional commissioner further directed that any government accommodation occupied by any officer or protected person, but not in active use, shall be provided to a deserving individual.

The divisional commissioner impressed upon officers that irrespective of the undertaking given by protected persons with regard to refusal of security and housing, possibility shall be explored to accommodate them in a safe and secure place identified by the district administration.

