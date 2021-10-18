AAP dubs Delhi BJP’s Jhuggi Samman Yatra ‘farce’

The AAP on Monday dubbed the Delhi BJP's 'Jhuggi Samman Yatra' a ''farce'' after the NDMC rejected a proposal to construct a foot over bridge at a location between Naraina Vihar and Inderpuri station for those living in Buddha Vihar J J Colony and Inderpuri.

Speaking at a press conference, AAP MLA Atishi noted that the proposal for the construction of the foot over bridge was made to facilitate more than 70,000 people living in Buddha Vihar JJ Colony and Inderpuri slums after their regular travel route was blocked following an order of the Delhi High Court.

''After the High Court's order, our MLA Raghav Chadha approached the railways and the municipal corporation for the construction of the foot over bridge because people living in Buddha Vihar JJ Colony and Inderpuri slums were facing lot of inconvenience,'' she said.

''But the BJP-ruled municipal corporation refused to provide land for it. This is the real face of the BJP. It is anti-poor and anti-middle class. Their 'Jhuggi Samman Yatra' is a farce,'' she alleged, sharing a letter of the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

The AAP leader also blamed the BJP for blocking of the path, claiming that people were living in Buddha Vihar JJ Colony and Inderpuri slums for past 55 years, but it was not submitted before the court during hearing of the matter.

''The municipal corporation did not tell the court about this. As a result, the court ordered to build a wall (to block the path),'' she claimed, and alleged that NDMC got the road blocked in connivance with property developers and builders ''because they felt that it was reducing the price of the properties in the area''.

The Delhi BJP launched its Jhuggi Samman Yatra on October 15 from a slum settlement in Kirti Nagar in a bid to reach out to the residents of such clusters in Delhi, with the municipal corporation elections due to be held early next year. The party's campaign will cover 33 assembly segments till November 29.

According to NDMC's letter to assistant divisional engineer of the Northern Railway, shared by Atishi, the civic body has stated that construction of the proposed foot over bridge was not feasible at this point as no lane was available as per the layout plan.

''Accordingly, feasibility for an alternative site/location may kindly be explored,'' the NDMC stated in its letter.

The civic body also stated that it had received various representations from G-Block RWA, expressing their ''objection and resentment'' over the proposed construction of the foot over bridge.

