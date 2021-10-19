Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Russia's Nornickel urges scientists to find new ways to use palladium

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2021 02:31 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 02:29 IST
Science News Roundup: Russia's Nornickel urges scientists to find new ways to use palladium
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Russia's Nornickel urges scientists to find new ways to use palladium

Russia's Nornickel, the world's largest palladium producer, said on Monday it had begun a contest for scientists to find new ways to use the metal that has been hit by a chip shortage in the auto industry, its top consumer sector. Global demand for palladium has weakened recently as automakers, which use the metal in pollution-reducing catalytic converters, have cut production due to the dearth of chips.

