Science News Roundup: Russia's Nornickel urges scientists to find new ways to use palladium

Russia's Nornickel urges scientists to find new ways to use palladium

Russia's Nornickel, the world's largest palladium producer, said on Monday it had begun a contest for scientists to find new ways to use the metal that has been hit by a chip shortage in the auto industry, its top consumer sector. Global demand for palladium has weakened recently as automakers, which use the metal in pollution-reducing catalytic converters, have cut production due to the dearth of chips.

