Left Menu

Gujarat govt launches drive to rehabilitate beggars in eight cities

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-10-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 14:43 IST
Gujarat govt launches drive to rehabilitate beggars in eight cities
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat government on Thursday kicked off a drive to rehabilitate beggars and destitute people in eight major cities of the state.

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Manisha Vakil held a meeting with stakeholders for effective implementation of the drive that began from Vadodara, an official said.

The administration has swung into action days after state BJP president CR Paatil reprimanded Vadodara Mayor Keyur Rokadia for the slow pace in resolving the issue of stray cattle and beggars in the city.

Vakil, who is an MLA from Vadodara city, convened a meeting of the city police commissioner, municipal commissioner, mayor and officials of the Social Justice and Empowerment department to find a long-term solution for beggars on city roads.

''We are launching this drive to rehabilitate beggars from Vadodara. Our aim is to cover all eight major cities of Gujarat. First, we have to identify beggars and bring them to shelter homes. Shelter homes will have to take care of them till they become capable of starting a new life and stand on their feet,'' Vakil told reporters.

Beggars and destitute persons will be given skill-based training, which will help them earn their livelihood, the minister said, adding that they will also be provided assistance in buying a home under government schemes.

Beggars and destitute people will be given a unique identification number, linked with their Aadhaar cards, so that they can be identified and sent back to their hometowns if they are caught begging again, Vakil said.

While addressing a gathering in Vadodara earlier this week, Paatil had expressed dissatisfaction about stray cattle and beggars roaming on city roads.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021