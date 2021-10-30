Russia's Progress 79 resupply ship docks with space station with nearly three tons of supplies

Russia's uncrewed Progress 79 spacecraft, carrying more than three tons of food, fuel, and supplies for the Expedition 66 crew, docked with the Internation Space Station (ISS) today at 9:31 PM ET. The resupply ship lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan to the space station on October 28.

According to NASA, Progress 79 automatically docked to the aft port of the station's Zvezda service module and will spend about seven months at the station.

LIVE NOW: Carrying nearly three tons of supplies, @Roscosmos's Progress 79 cargo spacecraft is docking with the @Space_Station tonight at 9:34pm ET (1:34am UTC). Tune in to watch on https://t.co/z1RgZwQkWS! pic.twitter.com/ewzjItx39I — NASA (@NASA) October 30, 2021

Meanwhile, NASA is gearing up for the launch of the SpaceX Crew-3 mission, the third crew rotation mission under the agency's Commercial Crew Program, to the International Space Station. The liftoff is scheduled for 2:21 a.m. EDT on Sunday, October 31 from Kennedy's Launch Complex 39A.

The Crew-3 mission will carry NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron as well as European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer on a science expedition to the microgravity laboratory. The crew will launch aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and will return to Earth in late April 2022.