Left Menu

Russia's Progress 79 resupply ship docks with space station with nearly three tons of supplies

According to NASA, Progress 79 automatically docked to the aft port of the station's Zvezda service module and will spend about seven months at the station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 30-10-2021 08:55 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 08:55 IST
Russia's Progress 79 resupply ship docks with space station with nearly three tons of supplies
Image Credit: Twitter (@NASA)
  • Country:
  • United States

Russia's uncrewed Progress 79 spacecraft, carrying more than three tons of food, fuel, and supplies for the Expedition 66 crew, docked with the Internation Space Station (ISS) today at 9:31 PM ET. The resupply ship lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan to the space station on October 28.

According to NASA, Progress 79 automatically docked to the aft port of the station's Zvezda service module and will spend about seven months at the station.

Meanwhile, NASA is gearing up for the launch of the SpaceX Crew-3 mission, the third crew rotation mission under the agency's Commercial Crew Program, to the International Space Station. The liftoff is scheduled for 2:21 a.m. EDT on Sunday, October 31 from Kennedy's Launch Complex 39A.

The Crew-3 mission will carry NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron as well as European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer on a science expedition to the microgravity laboratory. The crew will launch aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and will return to Earth in late April 2022.

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pricing after it falls out of spending bill; S.Korea eases curbs in first step toward 'living with COVID-19' and more

Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pric...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021